Aside from cricket, govt is supporting other sports: Ashok Dhyan Chand

Dungarpur: Former Hockey player Ashok Dhyan Chand believes that players in other sports are getting more opportunities due to the government's efforts in promoting other sports.

Ashok, son of hockey great Major Dhyan Chand, told Etv Bharat on Saturday that cricket is currently the most played sport due to its strong financial strength.

Ashok Dhyan Chand praises the Indian government's effort to promote other sports.

"Cricket is currently the most played sport in the world. A reason behind this is the money involved in the game. More and more players are taking up the game and other sports are compared with cricket. But the government is supporting other games too and they are trying to promote them. Due to this, players are getting more opportunities," he said.