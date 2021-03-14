Bihar, MP register win at Sub Junior Women's National Championship

Simdega (Jharkhand): Bihar and Hockey Madhya Pradesh registered wins on the fifth day of the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women's National Championship 2021 here on Sunday.

In the first match of the day, Bihar edged out Kerala by a narrow 2-1 margin in a Pool D match. Shanti Kumari (23 min) and Rajina Marandi (52 min) scored to give Bihar a 2-0 lead. S. Krishnendu (46 min) pulled one goal back for Kerala in the final quarter.

In Pool F, Madhya Pradesh beat Le Puducherry by a comprehensive 8-0 margin. Shweta (33, 40, 46, 60 min) starred with four goals for Madhya Pradesh. Mamta Banjara (20, 28 min) scored two goals while Kritka Singh (45 min) and Tanu Bisen (48 min) scored a goal each.

The Pool E match between Assam Hockey and Manipur Hockey was forfeited.

The quarterfinals will start on Monday. Haryana will face Hockey Tamil Nadu. Hosts Jharkhand will battle it out against Delhi. Odisha will face Punjab while Bihar will clash with Uttar Pradesh.