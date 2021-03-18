Bihar, Punjab, Arunachal, Manipur, Gujarat win on 2nd Day of Hockey India Sub jr Men National Championship 2021

Jind (Haryana): Hockey Bihar, Hockey Arunachal, Manipur Hockey, Hockey Gujarat and Hockey Punjab registered wins on day two of the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2021 here today.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Bihar beat Delhi Hockey 2-0 in a Pool G clash. Danish (30’) opened the scoring for his side. Bhavuk’s (47’) goal ensured three points for the Delhi Hockey side.

Pool G, Hockey Arunachal beat Hockey Himachal by a resounding 7-0 margin. Rahul (30’, 30’, 32’, 48’) impressed with four goals. Yarna Tapung (2’, 10’) bagged two goals while Aman Singh (56’) contributed with one goal as Hockey Arunachal earned the biggest win of the day.

In Pool H, Manipur Hockey edged out Hockey Maharashtra 4-2 in a high-scoring clash. Manipur Hockey Captain Dipu Singh Laishram (14’, 40’, 45’, 53’) lead his side to victory with four goals. Aakshay Jadhav (23’) & Jay Kale (38’) scored for Hockey Maharashtra.

In Pool H, Hockey Gujarat beat Le Puducherry Hockey 3-2 courtesy of goals from Jayantilal Gelot Dhaval (30’, 42’) and Jay Patel (38’). Ayothidasan (47’) and Dharshan (49’) scored for Le Puducherry Hockey.

In Pool D, Hockey Punjab eased to a 6-0 win against Hockey Bengal in the final match of the day. Dilraj Singh (2’, 35’, 53’) scored a fine hat-trick. Prabhjot Singh (28’, 59’) scored twice whereas Prabhdeep Singh (13’) scored one goal.

Pool matches between Hockey Chandigarh and Hockey Jammu & Kashmir & Hockey Haryana and Telangana Hockey were forfeited.