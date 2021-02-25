Domestic hockey tournaments to be held from March

New Delhi: Domestic hockey competitions in India will start with the women's sub junior national championship which will be held in Simdega, Jharkhand from March 10 to March 18, 2021, Hockey India said on Thursday.

"Kicking off the season this year will be the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2021 which will be held in Simdega, Jharkhand from 10 March to 18 March 2021. The 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2021 will be held in Narwana district in Haryana starting from 17 March to 25 March 2021," said Hockey India in its statement.

The junior women academy national championship will be held from March 17 to 26. This will be followed by the women's junior national championship from April 3 to 12.

This will be the first time since February 2020 that domestic hockey tournaments will be held in India. The 10th senior men's and women's championship (A Division) as well as the senior women's championship (B Division) were held in January and February 2020 while the remaining national championships were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hockey India has also instructed host state associations to appoint hygiene officers at every venue. Additionally, following the national federation's standard operating procedure is a must for all participating teams, tournament officials and host states.