Exclusive: Dhanraj Pillay speaks about Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium

Ahmedabad: Former Indian hockey team captain Dhanraj Pillay was present at the inauguration of the world's largest cricket stadium-Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. In an exclusive chat with Etv Bharat Dhanraj opened up about the government's efforts to boost other sports in the country.

"A Hockey Stadium will be built soon just like this one. There is one in Rajkot, one in Bardoda and one in Devgad. So the government is taking all the efforts which are needed to boost sports culture in the country. I think these kinds of infrastructural development will help the players grow," Dhanraj said.

Pillay, whose career spanned from December 1989 to August 2004, played 339 international matches.

" We are making efforts to help other sports grow along with cricket. There are many places where there is an Astroturf which will indeed help hockey players," he added.

The world's largest cricket stadium 'Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium' was inaugurated by President Ramnath Kovind on February 24. He was accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Home Minister said the Motera Stadium and the surrounding area would be developed as a 'Sardar Patel Sports Enclave'. Then different games will be played here and its academy will also be started. Internationally renowned players from Gujarat and India were also invited on the occasion.