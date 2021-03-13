Girls' sub jr hockey: Tamanna fifer helps Haryana to register 19-0 win over U'khand

Simdega (Jharkhand): Defending champions Haryana rode on Tamanna Yadav's five goals and crushed Uttarakhand 19-0 in a Pool A match of the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women's National Championship on Friday.

Tamanna scored at regular intervals -- fourth, 18th, 19th, 35th, and 51st minutes -- to take her team to victory, in what was a lopsided contest. Others who pitched in were Kanika Siwach with three goals (19th, 40th, 48th), Bhateri (27th, 28th, 50th) and Sejal (17th, 53rd, 53rd) each. Sakshi Rana (23rd, 58th) and Saavi (15th, 58th) scored twice whereas Manisha (12th) netted once.

Jharkhand mauled Maharashtra in the Pool B encounter. Fulmani Bhengra (2nd,13th, 38th), Nirali Kujur (24th), Edlin Bage (28th), Purnima Barwa (23rd, 42nd), Binima Dhan (38th), Sweety Dungdung (25th), and Anupriya Soreng (59th) were on target for the hosts.

The Pool F encounter saw Punjab beating Madhya Pradesh 6-1. They were largely helped by Gurjeet Kaur (23rd, 46th, 51th) who scored a hat-trick even as the skipper Sukhveer Kaur (1st, 9th) netted twice. Jaisikdeep Kaur (47th) and Kritika Singh (9th) scored one goal apiece.

In Pool D, Chandigarh returned at the fag end of the game to finish against Bihar with a 2-2 draw. Chamma Kumari (15th) and Shanti Kumari (35th) shone for Bihar to give their team a 2-0 lead just before the fourth quarter. Chandigarh snatched a point with the draw earned through goals from Vedangi Vyas (50th) and Amrit Kaur (58th).