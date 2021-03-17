Haryana, Jharkhand reach final in Sub junior women's hockey

Simdega (Jharkhand): Defending champions Haryana and hosts Jharkhand stormed into the final of the 11th Sub Junior Women's National Championship with resounding victories here on Wednesday.

In the first semi-final match, Haryana romped to a comprehensive 10-0 win against Uttar Pradesh. Tamanna Yadav (6th minute, 53rd, 55th) led her team's charge with a fine hat-trick. Kanika Siwach (19th, 34th) and Ishika (25th, 38th) scored two goals each. Sejal (9th), Shashi Khasa (17th), Bhateri (48th) scored one goal each.

Read: Our historic win has almost been forgotten and it hurts: 1975 hockey WC heroes

Kanika and Tamanna are currently atop the goal scoring charts with 15 goals each.

In the second semi-final match, Jharkhand beat Odisha 5-0 to book a place in the summit event. Nisha Minj's goals (7th, 21st) put Jharkhand 2-0 up at half-time. The hosts further extended their lead in the second half. In-form Fulmani Bhengra (43rd, 50th) ended with two goals while Purnima Barwa (35th) scored one goal.

Read: Indian men's hockey team need to work on defence, admits coach Reid

The third/fourth place match between Uttar Pradesh and Odisha will begin at 11 am on Thursday. The final match between Haryana and Jharkhand will start at 3 pm.