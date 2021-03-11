Sub-junior hockey: Sakshi hits 8 goals as Haryana crush Rajasthan 30-0

Simdega (Jharkhand): Sakshi Rana starred with eight goals as champions Haryana thrashed Rajasthan 30-0 in the 11th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women's National Championship here on Wednesday.

Other states -- Delhi, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Odisha also registered victories on the first day of the championship.

The defending champions, Haryana, are in Pool A, and aside from Sakshi, Kanika Siwach too pitched in with five goals whereas Tammana Yadav and Sejal scored four goals apiece. Ishika netted thrice while Bhateri and Saavi scored two goals.

In the first quarter, Haryana, in a show of pure domination, raced to 6 goals without conceding any. They showed no mercy in the second and third quarter, scoring seven goals each before outclassing them with 10 goals in the fourth.

In Pool B opener, hosts Jharkhand looked in fine touch as they toppled Gujarat with a comprehensive 17-0 win. From Jharkhand, Binima Dhan scored six goals whereas Fulmani Bhengra and Captain Niru Kullu recorded hat-tricks. Anupriya Soren got two for her team while Edlin Bage, Rina Kumari, Purnima Barwa and Sweety Dungdung helped their team with one goal each.

The first match of the day saw Delhi registering a comprehensive win over Bengal in the Pool G encounter. The scorecard in the game read 6-0. Muskan (14th minute, 50th) put Delhi on top at the fag end of the first quarter. Subham (19th, 38th) strengthened the lead before Delhi demoralised Bengal with three goals in just four minutes. Khushi (39th) and Kumkum (43th) also helped the team's cause against Bengal.

In an enthralling show of endurance, Hockey Karnataka defeated Hockey Jammu and Kashmir by 9-0 in a Pool H clash. HA Tushara (10th, 49th, 48th) scored a hat-trick while NA Ananya (22nd, 38th) and skipper SB Nisarga (17th, 58th) scored two goals each.