Sub-junior men's hockey: Manipur, Haryana, UP, Jharkhand progress to the semis

Jind (Haryana): Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Haryana registered wins on Monday and advanced to the semi-finals of the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Men's National Championship here.

Manipur became the first team to progress to the semi-finals after edging out Odisha in a shootout after this quarter-final match finished goalless at the end of 60 minutes. Manipur won the shootout 2-0 with Rohit Singh Ningthoujam and Dilip Konthoujam finding the target. Manipur goalkeeper Dawin Luwang Koijam denied all four attempts from Odisha in the shootout.

In the second quarter-final game, Uttar Pradesh eased to a 3-0 win against Bihar. Fahad Khan scored a couple of goals (9th minute, 52nd) while Manoj Yadav (54th) scored his side's third goal late in the match.

Jharkhand were in fine form as they marched into the last-four stage with a comprehensive 7-0 win against Chandigarh. Deepak Soreng (17th, 25th, 30th) starred with a hat-trick while Binit Toppo (27th), Roshan Reetik Lakra (28th), Nmit Dohdray (42nd), and Adisan Minj (47th) scored a goal each.

In the final quarter-final clash, Haryana beat Punjab by a 2-0 margin. Sukhwinder (14th) and Amit Khasa (25th) gave Haryana a two-goal lead at half-time, which they held onto admirably in the second half to book their place in the semi-finals.

Both semi-final matches will be played on Tuesday.

Semi-final line-up: Manipur vs Haryana and Uttar Pradesh vs Jharkhand