Watch: Haryana beat Uttarakhand 19-0 in Sub-Junior Women's National Championship

Simdega (Jharkhand): In a lopsided contest, Haryana beat Uttarakhand 19-0 on Friday at the sub-junior women's national championship here.

Watch

The second match where Bihar locked horns with Chandigarh ended on a 2-2 draw.

Overall, four matches will be played on the third day of the championship.

The event, inaugurated by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, will be played at Simdega AstroTurf Hockey Stadium during March 10-18.