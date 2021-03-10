After ETV Bharat story, Jharkhand comes to Maria Khalkho's rescue

Ranchi: Former international Javelin thrower Maria Khalkho on Thursday expressed her gratitude to the ETV Bharat team after the Jharkhand government took cognizance and provided her with the financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh.

Earlier, ETV Bharat on January 22 had highlighted how Maria was forced to live a life of anonymity and was begging the government for financial help, despite bringing many laurels to the country.

Wayback in 1974, Maria won her first gold medal in 'Javelin Meet' when she was in Class 8th and later that year she clinched the yellow metal in the All India Rural Summit in the same event.

In 1975, Maria won a gold medal at the National School Event held in Manipur.

But she hogged the limelight during the International Javelin Event (1975-76 ) in Jalandhar when Maria won a gold. She also won a gold in Banaras Javelin Meet in 1976-77.

Three years later she trained budding athletes from 1980 to 2018.

Now at her sunset phase, Maria is living with her sister in Namkum, 20 kilometres from Ranchi.