Archer Jyothi Surekha sets new national record

Vijayawada: International archer from the city Vennam Jyothi Surekha, who is representing Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, has been selected for the Indian team in the compound women's category for World Cup which begins from April.

The Archery Association of India has conducted the selection trials at the Sports Authority Of India (SAI), Sonepat, Haryana for the last three days.

Surekha has set a new national record in the ranking round by scoring 710/720 by breaking her own national record of 709/720 which she set last year.

She secured the first rank in the ranking round by scoring total points of 2808/2880. She won all the seven matches in the round-robin round held for the top eight archers and got selected in the first place.

Last week, Indian compound archers displayed a good showing at the 7th Fazza World Ranking Tournament at the Dubai Club for People of Determination grounds.

Shyam Sunder won the compound gold whereas the mixed team of Harminder Singh and Pooja won the compound gold in the mixed team. Rakesh defeated the 9th ranked archer of France in 1/8th matches (142/140), in the quarter-final defeated the number one ranked archer Atamanenk Serhiy from Ukraine (142 vs 137).

In the semi-final, Rakesh defeated Agyan of Turkey, ranked no 5 by 143 vs 138. In the final, he defeated Sunder ranked 2 with a score of 143 vs 135.

In the Mixed Team Recurve event, India (Harvinder and Pooja) defeated in the semi Final ranked 2 Ukraine team in a tiebreaker. In the finals, they defeated the ranked 1 Turkey team in a tiebreaker.

In the process, Sunder defeated former World No. 1 in Men's Compound Open Marcel Pavlik from Slovakia 145 vs 143 whereas Rakesh defeated Aryan Erdogan of Turkey another former medallist 143 vs 138. Jyoti defeated Dzhioeva Anastasia of Russia.