Aspiring wrestler Ritika, maternal sister of Babita Phogat, commits suicide

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Ritika, maternal sister of wrestler Babita Phogat, has allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself on Monday night.

She took the extreme step at her house at Balali, the village which has become famous for wrestling's Phogat sisters trained by Dronacharya Award recipient Mahavir Phogat.

The police handed over the dead body to the relatives after the post-mortem. The last rites of the deceased were performed on Tuesday in her native village Jaitpur in the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan.

According to her family, Ritika had participated in the state level sub-junior and junior women's wrestling competition at Lohagarh Stadium in Bharatpur from 12 to 14 March. During this tournament, Ritika lost the final on March 14. She couldn't bear this loss.

Hence, she chose the extreme path. According to her family around 11 pm on the night of 15 March, Ritika committed suicide by putting a scarf on the fan in her Balali house.

Along with Geeta and Babita, 17-year-old Ritika was also training under Mahavir Phogat for the last five years with an aim to become a wrestler.

In the Ritika State Championship final, she lost the match by just one point. She couldn't digest this defeat and broke down and eventually took her life.

Ritika was a 53kg category boxer. Prior to this, she had participated in the state-level competition four times.