Hyderabad: A 14-member strong Indian boxing team on Sunday left for Castellon, Spain to participate in the upcoming Boxam International Boxing Tournament scheduled from March 1 to 7.
A six-time world champion Mary Kom (51kg) and Commonwealth Games silver medalist Manish Kaushik (63kg) are key highlights as the duo set to make a return in the ring for the first time since the Asian Olympic Qualifiers held in Jordan in March last year.
Time to Box in Boxam🥊— Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) February 28, 2021
1⃣4⃣ 🇮🇳 boxers including the 9⃣ Olympic Qualified boxers are on their way to Spain's Boxam International Tournament. Top teams from 19 countries are participating in this tournament and we look forward to a strong and competitive fighting week.#boxing pic.twitter.com/hJPPeyZ4Dz
The highly-cm will consist of eight men and six women players including nine Olympic qualified as well as other top Indian boxers.
Young boxer Jasmine, who was highly-impressive during the camp, is also accompanying the boxers during her maiden senior tour. She will participate in the women's 57kg category.