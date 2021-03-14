Boxing great Marvin Hagler passes away at age 66

Las Vegas: Former middleweight world champion Marvin Hagler died on Saturday at the age of 66. The middleweight boxing great Marvin Hagler lost his title to "Sugar" Ray Leonard in 1987 and his career also ended after that famous match.

Hagler's wife Kay G confirmed his passing on Facebook on the verified Marvelous Marvin Hagler Fan Club page.

Kay G's post on FB

"I am sorry to make a very sad announcement. Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. With love

Kay G. Hagler," the post read.

Hagler, who was also popularly known as "Marvelous" Marvin, fought from 1973 to 1987 and finished his career with a record of 62-3 with two drawn and 52 knockouts.

Hagler's most talked-about win came against Thomas "Hitman" Hearns that lasted less than eight minutes in 1985 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

In the year 1983, Marvin Hagler inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame and World Boxing Hall of Fame.