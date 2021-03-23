Condition wasn't in our favour, but we took advantage of home range: Angad

New Delhi: India's skeet mixed team comprising of Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Ganemat Sekhon on Tuesday won a gold medal in the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup in New Delhi.

After winning the medal, both Angad and Ganemat spoke to ANI regarding their achievement. Angad also said that the ongoing ISSF World Cup will prove as a perfect practice ground for Tokyo Olympics which will be held this year.

"This World Cup is very important because we were coming after lockdown, it's been one and a half years since we played a tournament. The lockdown was hard especially for me, everything was ready for the Olympics and my plan was ready. Suddenly we got to know that the Olympics are postponed, the lockdown was announced. It was kind of hard initially but coming into this competition, it was a much-needed experience to play this, running up to the Olympics we need some matches under our belt and we took this as that practice competition for the Olympics. My qualification wasn't good the other day I made it up yesterday and today," said Angad.

"This final was great and Ganemat was shooting really well, god is kind we delivered but the condition wasn't ideal today with all the wind and the way target was set but home range advantage was there," he added.

Talking about her experience, Ganemat said: "I think it's very good every time and it is a new experience. We can learn something, for me I think it's my personal best reaching in the finals and going away with bronze is very exciting and I got to learn a lot. It was a challenge but we were eager to shoot in this competition in home range, after the lockdown we were nervous but this effort is a boost for us."

The Indian mixed skeet team defeated Kazakhastan 33-29 in the final to win a gold medal. With this, India's total medal tally in the ongoing World Cup has risen to 15.

India had won three more gold medals on Monday at the ongoing ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage at the Karni Singh Shooting range, to extend their lead at the top of the medal tally with six gold, four silver, and four bronze.

The hosts won five medals in all on Monday to take their tally to 14. They began competition day four by winning the 10M Air Rifle Mixed Team event, followed by the 10M Air Pistol Mixed Team competition, before the Skeet Men's team struck gold in the last final of the day.