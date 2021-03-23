Exclusive: Qualifying for the Olympics increases my responsibility, says boxer Amit Panghal

Rohtak (Haryana): Asian Games champion Amit Panghal is India's one of the biggest medal hopes in the Tokyo Olympics, starting July 23. Panghal confirmed his ticket to Tokyo in March 2020.

Now, as he prepares to make his debut in the Olympics, the 25-year-old boxer, who hails from Rohtak, will look to justify his world no. 1 rank in Tokyo's Kokugikan Arena, the spiritual home of Japan’s national sport of sumo wrestling.

The 52-kg flyweight category boxer said, "There is no pressure, but yes, now the responsibility has increased a lot. It is difficult to live up to the expectations of countrymen always. Now the onus is on me."

Asked about the toughest boxers he has faced ever, Panghal, who negotiated many boxers in the last two years, said, "Uzbekistan boxers give a tough fight. They play attacking boxing."

Meanwhile, the Asian Games and Asian Championships gold medallist said he is ready for the Olympics. "I have completed my preparations, our entire team is ready for it."

Recently, Amit requested the Sports Authority of India (Sai) to allow his childhood coach Anil Dhankad to join the camp. Only recently, his coach was allowed to join him. But he did not get any response from the SAI for a long time. Speaking about the issue being resolved, Amit said, "I thank the BFI for inviting my personal coach Anil Sir to the camp."

He further said that all the boxers who have qualified for the Olympics are practising in the national camp at NIS, Patiala.

Talking about the challenges of training and maintaining fitness in covid-19 induced lockdown, Panghal said, "I practised continuously in lockdown. I am a resident of Rohtak, Haryana and there are grounds for practice where I did my exercise while following the norm of social distancing."

Talking about his fellow boxers who have qualified for the Olympics, Panghal said. "All the boxers have amazing energy and we are all very excited to do well".

Meanwhile, as he was asked to express his views relating to the government's decision to administer the COVID-19 vaccine on all Olympic bound athlete, he said, "This call will be taken by the medical team and if they adminster vaccine that will be for all the athletes. We must follow the guidelines. It is only for our safety."

-- Varsha Singh