"I am back home and continuing my recovery": Tiger Woods

Los Angeles: Golf legend Tiger Woods on Tuesday (local time) announced that he is back home and continuing his recovery from a car accident last month.

In a statement on Twitter, Woods said: "Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks."

He also thanked his surgeons, doctors, nurses, and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

"I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day," he added.

The golfer suffered "significant orthopaedic injuries" to his right lower extremity in the car accident on February 23, according to Anish Mahajan, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Interim CEO at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

After his accident, firefighters put Woods in a neck collar and on a backboard and took him to the hospital in stable condition with serious injuries to both legs, CNN quoted Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby as saying.

"On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single-vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. The vehicle was travelling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Black-horse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage," Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement last month.