I would rather miss Olympics than take vaccine: Sprinter Yohan Blake

Kingston: Two-time Olympic gold medalist Jamaica's Yohan Blake has expressed that he will not take vaccine even if that means that he will have to miss the Tokyo Olympics. The vaccine is not compulsory for the athletes to participate in the Games but the International Olympic Committee is trying to encourage it.

Sprinter Yohan Blake

"My mind still stays strong, I don't want any vaccine, I'd rather miss the Olympics than take the vaccine, I am not taking it," Blake, 31, was quoted as saying in a Jamaican newspaper.

"I don't really want to get into it now, but I have my reasons," he said.

The Tokyo Olympics is expected to be Blake's final Games. A series of eight athletics meets were organised in Jamaica on Saturday, marking the return of sports events in the Caribbean island nation after they were paused due to the pandemic. Blake himself was speaking after participating in one of the meets.

The Olympics is set to be held from July 23 to August 8. It was originally set to be held from July 24 to August 9 in 2020 but had to be postponed due to the pandemic.