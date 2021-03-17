India clinch two gold medals in equestrian event

Greater Noida: The Indian team bagged two gold medals in Team Sword competition on the second day of the ITPF World Cup Qualifiers for Tent Pegging.

The team garnered an impressive 111 points. Nepal stood second, winning silver medal with 98 points while Pakistan (89.5 points) clinched bronze.

The Indian team comprises Dinesh G Karlekar, B R Jena, Mohit Kumar and Sandeep Kumar.

India's Dinesh G Karlekar secured gold in the Individual Sword competition while Sandeep Kumar won silver. From Pakistan, Muhammad Nasir Abbas won bronze. Nepal's Golam bagged bronze medal.

Indian team's coach Ahmad Afsar was visibly satisfied with the team's performance. He said: "I'm really satisfied with the way all the riders are performing in the competition so far. I hope our riders continue the good form on the final day tomorrow and eventually qualify for the World Cup."

Overall, five teams -- India, Belarus, USA, Pakistan and Nepal -- are competing in the tournament and only one will qualify for the World Cup.