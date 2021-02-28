Indian shotgun coach in isolation after testing positive for corona

New Delhi: A member of the Indian contingent for the ISSF World Cup, which is being held in Cairo, has tested positive for coronavirus after his arrival in the Egyptian capital.

The shotgun coach had been immediately isolated after returning positive for the virus, an official of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) told PTI on Sunday.

All the members of the Indian contingent were tested upon their arrival in Cairo.

The coach tested positive but the other members of the Indian contingent returned negative.

The coach is asymptomatic and is in quarantine at the moment. Monitored by the medical team. he is likely to undergo another test in a day or two.

As per the protocol issued by the organisers, all teams have to take COVID tests every 72 hours.

India have so far won the team bronze medal in both men's and women's skeet events but could not finish on the podium in individual events.