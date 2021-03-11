Watch: Kashmir boy to represent India in Europe ice skating event

Srinagar: After eighteen-year-old Basharat Ahad has been picked to represent India at an international level in Europe in ice skating, he has gained a star status overnight in Kashmir.

Hailing from Srinagar's Parimpora area, Basharat had an inclination towards sports right from his childhood. Wanting to do something different, Basharat chose ice skating to show his skills and passion for the game and in the course of time won many awards and accolades.

Talking to Etv Bharat, Basharat said that being selected for the ice skating event in Europe was nothing less than a miracle for him. "I was interested in skating after watching it on TV and in school. Later, I pursued it with interest and passion. I want to learn more and hone my skills and wish to participate in bigger events," he said.

Basharat has become the first Kashmiri to represent India at an international level in ice skating in Europe.

Talking about the event, Basharat said that he never expected to be called for the European tour. "When I was in Delhi for the trials, I expected my name in seventh or eight position, but when I didn't see my name on the screen I left for the airport to fly back to Srinagar. And it was then I received a call that I have been selected for the Europe tour. I did not believe my luck but it was a big deal for a young skater like me," he said.

The Srinagar boy recently passed his Class 12th, but it is the ice skating that interests him the most. Since the age of 9, Basharat has been playing the game and trying to hone his skills. Even though he started ice-skating on his own initiative, it was in the later years that he began practicing the art of ice skating under the guidance of a coach.