Khelo India Winter Games: Girls shine in Nordic skiing event

Gulmarg (Kashmir): On the fourth day of the ongoing Khelo India Winter Games 2021, among several sports snowboarding and skiing are the main attractions of the Games.

While snowboarding took place at Kongdoori while Nordic skiing event for girls was held at the Golf course on Monday.

On Sunday, most of the events were cancelled due to inclement weather and avalanche warning.

On Monday, in the women's Nordic skiing competition, Prince Kouri representing the All India Sports Federation secured the first position while Uttarakhand's Babita came second.

Athletes share their experience of participating at the Khelo India Winter Games.

Both the players looked satisfied with the arrangements made for the sport at the Khelo India Winter Games 2021 in Gulmarg.

"Due to very less snowfall in Uttarakhand, I was not able to practice properly. But after coming here, I did everything to improve my chances," Babita told ETV Bharat.

Talking about the arrangements here, she said,"We are enjoying a lot here. Arrangements are good but more needs to be done. Toilets for women players and other facilities must be improved."

During the event, former gold medalist Bhawani had to quit midway after she suffered minor injuries after falling from a slope.

Reacting to Bhawani's injury, Babita said, "injuries are part and parcel of the game. It is normal to pick up injuries during this game but we should never give up."