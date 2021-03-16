Maharashtra paddler Diya wins Youth Nationals Championships

Indore: A dominant display in the domestic circuit by Diya Chitale saw the Maharashtra paddler winning her second consecutive girls singles title at the UTT 82nd Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championships on Tuesday.

Diya overwhelmed Karnataka's Yashaswini Ghorpade 8-11, 11-7, 11-8, 10-12, 5-11, 11-8, 11-2 during the encounter.

In the last edition, Diya rode on a superb performance and won double crown -- Youth and Junior singles title.

In the semis, Diya had beaten her Uttar Pradesh counterpart Radhapriya Goel 11-8, 11-8, 11-4, 11-9 whereas Yashaswini made it to the finals after she registered 7-11, 11-3, 11-6, 11-8, 11-4 victory over Anannya Basak of Maharashtra.

In the interim, Maharashtra's paddler Swastika Ghosh won her maiden junior girls title after making a strong comeback against Suhana Saini of Haryana. The scorecard read: 7-11, 11-13, 11-7, 11-4, 11-6, 11-9.

Meanwhile, the last-four clash saw Swastika and Suhana defeating Delhi's Lakshita Narang and Nityashree Mani of Tamil Nadu respectively.