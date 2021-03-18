'Not easy being son of Michael Schumacher': Rosberg tells Mick ahead of his debut

Berlin: Former German racer Nico Rosberg on Thursday warned Mick Schumacher for following his father Michael's footsteps, saying that it is not easy to be the son of a highly successful Formula 1 driver and the 21-year-old should expect huge media attention ahead of his debut.

"It's not easy to be the 'son of'. And with Mick, it is 10 times more difficult, because Michael's era was not so long ago and he was much more successful," Rosberg, 35, told a German website.

Also Read: Eoin Morgan surprised to see carry from the Motera pitch throughout match

Mick, who is the son of seven-time World Champion Michael Schumacher, is slated to make his F1 debut for American team Haas at the Bahrain Grand Prix, a tournament his father won in its inaugural F1 One race in 2004. Schumacher went on to win 91 F1 races in his career with Benetton and Ferrari.

Also Read: Archer's constant pressure forces batsmen to take risk against other bowlers: Wood

The last time senior Schumacher was spotted in public, it was way back in 2013 when he suffered brain injuries in a skiing accident.

Previously, Schumacher junior has won the Formula Three European championships in 2018 and the Formula Two title in 2020.