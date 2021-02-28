Para-athlete Nishad Kumar has corona

New Delhi: Para-athlete Nishad Kumar has tested positive for coronavirus, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Sunday.

Nishad had won a gold medal at the Fazza World Para Athletics Grand Prix, which was held in Dubai.

"Nishad had arrived at the SAI Bengaluru campus on 23rd/24th February along with three fellow national campers (2 athletes and 1 support staff) and went for mandatory 7-day quarantine upon arrival. As per SAI SOP, an RT PCR test was done on the 6th day of quarantine, where he came COVID positive," SAI said in a statement.

SAI said Nishad, a gold medalist in the men's high jump T46/47 event that took place at the Fazza Grand Prix, has been moved to SS Sparsh Multi-speciality hospital as a precautionary measure.

"Quarantine of all other national campers in SAI, Bengaluru has been extended for 7 more days," SAI said.

Also, Satyanarayana, Para-Athletics coach who tested positive for COVID-19 last week and was in the same hospital, has now been discharged and is under seven days quarantine.