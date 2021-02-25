Safety first as Tokyo Olympic organisers prepare for start of torch relay

Tokyo: Tokyo 2020 President said Thursday that "it is very important to give priority to safety as a countermeasure against COVID-19 infections" ahead of the Olympic Torch Relay on Thursday.

The relay will begin on March 25, a month from now and will connect 47 prefectures all over Japan.

"We will create guidelines for measures against COVID-19, like health monitoring, thoroughly manage the health of staff, manage behaviour as well as avoid crowding of spectators along the road," Seiko Hashimoto said.

Torch relay

Fukushima, Tochigi, Gunma, and Nagano prefecture will be the first four prefectures to carry out the torch relay.

However, whether it will be held on public roads in Tochigi Prefecture is still being discussed.