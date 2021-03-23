Shooting World Cup: Bajwa, Ganemat shoot India's 7th gold

New Delhi: India's Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Ganemat Sekhon on Tuesday won gold in the skeet mixed team event of the Shooting World Cup here. The pair beat Kazakhstan's Olga Panarina and Alexandr Yechshenko 33-29 in the final for India's seventh gold medal of the tournament.

This is Ganemat's third medal at this World Cup, having won bronze in the women's skeet event and silver in the women's team event.

Meanwhile, India's Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Mairaj Ahmed Khan lost the bronze medal match in the mixed team skeet event 31-32 to Qatar's Rashid Hamd and Reem Al Sharshani.

On Monday, Indian shooters won five medals in all, including three gold. Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary won gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event while Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar won the 10m air rifle mixed team title.

India's third gold of Monday came in the last of the four finals of the day when the men's skeet team comprising Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Gurjoat Khangura beat a top-notch Qatar squad 6-2 in the gold medal match.

India are presently leading the medal tally, with 15 medals, including seven gold, four silver and four bronze. USA are the second ranked team with four medals, including two gold and one silver and bronze each.