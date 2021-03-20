Shooting World Cup: Panwar, Babuta, Anjum in 10m air-rifle final

New Delhi: India's world No 1 Divyansh Singh Panwar and Arjun Babuta on Friday entered the eight-man final of the men's 10 metres air rifle while world No.4 and Olympics quota holder, Anjum Moudgil, was the lone Indian woman to progress in the 10m air rifle on the opening day of the World Cup here.

The finals will take place on Saturday at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges.

In the 60-shot qualification round, teenager Panwar, who has won an Olympics quota place, shot 629.1 points to finish sixth. The 22-year-old Babuta scored 631.8 points to earn the third spot.

But Jakarta Asian Games medallist Deepak Kumar, the third shooter in the fray, was off target as he finished in 12th place. The 33-year-old Air Force shooter scored 626.4. He had got an Olympics quota place in the 2019 qualification cycle. Since January, he has been out of form due to a skin ailment and started normal training only in the first week of March.

Korea's Taeyun Nam exhibited good form to finish atop the field with 632.1 points. Israel's Sergey Richter was second with a score of 631.8 points.

Ukraine's Oleh Tsarkov was fourth with a score of 630 points. Hungary's Istvan Peni ranked 3rd in the global ranking shot 629.1 points to finish fifth.

Lucas Kozeniesky of the US was seventh with 628.8. Korea's Byounggil Choo was the eighth and last shooter to make the cut for the final.

Hungary's shooting legend Peter Sidi too missed the final. He shot 625 to finish 15th in the highly competitive field of 39 shooters.

In the women's 10m air rifle, world number four and Olympics quota holder Moudgil was the lone Indian to qualify. She shot 629.6 to come in second in the 48-strong field, behind Hungary's Denes Eszter who shot 629.8.

World No 1 Elavenil Valarivan of India missed out, finishing 12th with a score of 626.7. And so did her teammate Apurvi Chandela who finished 26th with 622.8.

The world-ranking quota in the women's event is up for a fight though, with Dane Ibsen Rikke Maeng (world No 11) and American Mary Tucker (world rank 20) making it to the finals among others.

Both the men's and women's 10m air rifle finals are scheduled for Saturday afternoon. There are four blockbuster finals lined up with the men's and women's 10m air pistol finals scheduled for Saturday.

IANS