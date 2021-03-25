"Stop the Olympics" - Anti-Olympics protesters oppose the games as relay starts

Watch

Tokyo: A small group of Tokyo Olympic protesters gathered in the Japanese capital on Thursday night calling for the event to be cancelled on the same day the torch relay began its 121-day journey to the Opening Ceremonies.

Around 100 people with banners and posters marched towards the building where the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee is based.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics: Torch relay begins its 121-days journey across Japan

The protesters chanted "Stop the Olympics" and "Stop the torch relay" as they headed towards Tokyo 2020 headquarters.

Recent polls have shown nearly 80% of the Japanese public would like to see the games either postponed or cancelled.

The relay and the Olympics have stirred fears that the events could spread the coronavirus in Japan and there is also opposition to the soaring cost of staging the Olympics, now put officially at $15.4 billion.