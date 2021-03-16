Tent Pegging WC qualifiers: India clinch gold

Greater Noida: With 126.5 points in its kitty on the first day of the International Tent Pegging Federation World Cup qualifiers for equestrian tent pegging, India on Tuesday clinched gold in Team Lance competition here.

Pakistan (124 points) won silver and Nepal (121 points) clinched bronze medal.

India had the likes of Dinesh G. Karlekar, B.R. Jena, Mohit Kumar and Sandeep Kumar in their team.

Apart from the aforementioned countries, riders from Belarus and USA are competing in the three-day event. But only one team will make it for the World Cup to be held in South Africa in 2023.

Individual Lance competition too was held on Tuesday and Pakistan's Muhammad Imtiaz with 42 points won the gold medal. From Nepal, Kepil clinched silver with 38 points whereas India's Jena (34.5 points) had to be satisfied with a bronze medal.

Thrilled by the spectacular display, Brijesh Mathur, president of the organising committee, said, "I'm extremely delighted with the way things unfolded on the first day of World Cup qualifiers, and to witness such exciting and thrilling performances by the all the teams. I wish all teams good luck for the rest of the championship."