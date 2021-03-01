'The Beast' Blake would 'rather miss the Olympics than take COVID vaccine'

Jamaica: Ace Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake, who is popularly known as 'the Beast', on Monday morning created a stir with his controversial statement that he would "rather miss the Tokyo Olympics" than get vaccinated for COVID-19.

"My mind still stays strong. I don't want any vaccine. I'd rather miss the Olympics than take the vaccine; I am not taking it," Blake was quoted as saying by a leading Jamaican daily. "I don't really want to get into it now, but I have my reasons."

However, Blake can still be a part of the Tokyo Games, even if decides not to take the COVID vaccine as it is not required for the athletes competing in the Tokyo Summer Games.

Clarifying its stand on the COVID vaccine, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had earlier said that it is "encouraging" the athletes to take the vaccine. However, it is not mandatory for participation.

The 2020 Tokyo Games is expected to be Blake's third and final appearance in the Olympics.

"Follow your mind, don't follow the crowd," the two-time Olympic gold medalist said in a video posted to Twitter on Saturday. "At the same time, be respectful to each and every one. Don't let no one take away your choice," Blake, a one-time rival of Jamaican great Usain Bolt, added.

The Summer Games, which was deferred by a year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, are slated to kick-start on July 23.