Tiger Woods in surgery with serious leg injuries after car accident

Los Angeles: Golf legend Tiger Woods suffered serious leg injuries after the car he was driving met with an accident on Tuesday (local time).

Watch

Firefighters put Woods in a neck collar and on a backboard and took him to the hospital in stable condition with serious injuries to both legs, an international media outlet quoted Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby as saying.

Also Read: Still struggling to put pieces together: Tiger Woods

Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg, said the golfer was in surgery with multiple injuries, according to Golf Digest.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released a statement, saying Woods was the sole occupant and was extricated by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics.

"On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single-vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. The vehicle was travelling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Black-horse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage," Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Read More | Tiger Woods hospitalised after California car crash

"The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick 'Tiger' Woods. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the 'jaws of life' by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries. The traffic investigation is being conducted by investigators from LASD Lomita Station," it added.