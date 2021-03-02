Tokyo chief Hashimoto wants quick action on gender equity issues

Tokyo: Seiko Hashimoto, the newly appointed Tokyo 2020 president, on Tuesday said that they must move with "a sense of speed" on the promotion of gender equity "in order to restore the trust in the Organising Committee."

"Regarding the promotion of gender equality, we believe that it is necessary to work with a sense of speed and produce solid results in order to restore trust in the Organising Committee."

Hashimoto was appointed head of Tokyo 2020 last month, following the resignation of former president Yoshiro Mori over a sexist remark.

Hashimoto on Tuesday urged an increase in the number of women on the Tokyo 2020 Executive Board.

"As the first step, we would like to change the Articles of Incorporation so that the number of elective boards of the Organising Committee can be increased, and then ask the executive board to decide on the holding of a council meeting to increase the ratio of female board members," Hashimoto said.

Hashimoto also announced a video conference meeting will take place on Wednesday between herself and IOC President Thomas Bach, IPC President Andrew Parsons, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, and Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa.

"Tomorrow on March 3rd, we will have a video conference of 5 parties with IOC President Bach, IPC President Parsons, Tokyo Governor Koike, Olympic Minister Marukawa and myself."