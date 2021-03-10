Tokyo Olympics will be the culmination of my career, says Mary Kom

Hyderabad: Indian boxing superstar Mary Kom has announced that the Tokyo Olympic Games will be her final appearance at the Olympics. However, she is happy that her bronze medal-winning performance at the 2012 London Olympics has inspired young girls across the nation to take up boxing gloves in their hand.

Mary, a six-time AIBA World Boxing Championships gold medallist, has been playing the sport for 20 years now, but she could taste success in the Olympics only in 2012 after women were allowed to box at the Olympics for the first time.

"Tokyo will be my last Olympics, age matters here. I'm 38 now, going on 39," Kom told the Olympic Channel.

"Four (three) more years is a long time. Pretty sure I won't be allowed to even if I'm willing to carry on till Paris 2024.

At the Olympics, no boxer above 40 years of age can't compete, but as the Tokyo Games has been postponed to 2021 by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mary will be allowed to box.

Mary, who had failed to qualify for the Rio Olympic Games in 2016, made it to the Tokyo Games after beating a younger challenger in a trial in 2019.

"Olympics is huge. For any sportsperson, participating and winning a medal at the Games is a dream, it changes lives," she added.

"Becoming an Olympian and winning the bronze changed my life too. It also inspired many women to take up the sport, especially boxing.

"I feel proud. I want more girls to come out and fight. I hope there are no restrictions on them to come out and fight for themselves and their country."