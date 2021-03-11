Watch: 18-year-old ice skater from Kashmir who represented India in Europe

Srinagar: The youth of the Kashmir valley while pursuing different fields for education and career are trying their luck in sports and excelling at it. Choosing a different sport and making a name for himself is what 18-year-old Basharat Ahad is known for.

Watch

Hailing from Srinagar's Parimpora area, Basharat said he had an interest in sports right from his childhood. Wanting to do something different, Basharat chose ice skating to show his skill and passion for the game for which he has won many awards and accolades.

Talking with ETV Bharat, Basharat said that being selected for the ice skating event in Europe was nothing less than a miracle for him. "I was interested in skating after watching it on TV and in school. Later I pursued it with much interest. I want to learn more and hone my skills. Want to participate in bigger events," he said.

Basharat has become the first Kashmiri to represent India at an international level in ice skating at the young age of 18.

Talking about the event, Basharat said that he never expected to be called for the tour. "When I was in Delhi for the trials, I expected my name on 7th or 8th position but when I didn't see it on the screen I left for the airport to fly back to Srinagar. That is when I got a call that I have been selected for the Europe tour. I did not believe my luck but it was a big deal for a young skater like me," he said.

The Srinagar boy recently passed his Class 12th, but is ice skating that interests him the most. From the age of 9, Basharat has been playing the game and trying to hone his skill. Even though he learnt ice-skating on his own initially but he is under the guidance of a coach now who teaches his the art of ice skating.