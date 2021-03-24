Watch: A year since COVID-19 forced the Olympics to postpone

Watch

Tokyo: The 24th March 2021 marks one year since the Tokyo 2020 Games were postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

Now with just under four months to go, the organisers and the IOC have put many restrictions in place to allow the games to go ahead.

Organisers have also told fans to stay away from the torch relay which is due to start on the 25th March 2021 in Fukushima.

With a roll-out of the vaccine along with many other changes made, the IOC and Organisers have said the Games must go on this summer.