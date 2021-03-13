Watch: Breathtaking visuals from Snowboarding World Championships in Aspen

Aspen (USA): China's Eileen Gu won the Women's ski halfpipe title at the FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships in Aspen, Colorado on Friday.

Watch

The 17-year-old Youth Olympic and X-Games champion took on the Buttermilk tube without the use of ski poles - she broke a hand a few weeks prior to the championships and was competing without them for the first time.

Also Read: Olympic host Japan will not take part in China vaccine offer

Gu struggled in qualification and only sneaked in seventh of the eight finalists, but nailed the first of her three runs and 93.00 points proved to be the best of the day.

Also Read: No decision yet on Olympic foreign fan ban: Tokyo Games chief

Top qualifier Rachael Karker of Canada took the silver medal with 91.75 points, knocking Britain's Zoe Atkin down to bronze on her final run.