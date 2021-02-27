Watch: Dramatic finish as Austria's Women win Ski Jumping team gold by just 1.4 points

Oberstdorf (Germany): The Austrian quartet of Daniela Iraschko-Stolz, Sophie Sorschag, Chiara Holzl and Marita Kramer won the Women's Team Normal Hill gold medals at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany on Friday.

Watch

In a dramatic finish to the competition, Austria were trailing a Slovenian team led by individual gold medallist Ema Klinec.

Then Kramer produced the jump of the night - a mighty 104 metres, worth 139.6 points.

Klinec could only find an effort of 95.5 metres, worth 126.2 points, and Austria won by the tiny margin of just 1.4 points - 959.3 to 957.9.

Norway took the bronze medal with a total of 942.1 points.