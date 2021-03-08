Watch | Meet Shalini Pathak, Rajasthan's first international female kabaddi player

Bharatpur: First international kabaddi player of Rajasthan Shalini Pathak on Monday in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat called kabaddi a scientific game. Pathak further stressed that nowadays coaches work on every muscle to minimise injury scare.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the Deputy Superintendent of Rajasthan Police, Shalini, urged girls to participate in sports, specially kabaddi.

Shalini Pathak's achievements:

Rajasthan's first international female kabaddi player

Gold Medal in 2006 South Asian Games

Silver Medal in 2018 Asian Games