Watch: Recovering Tiger Woods touched by red shirt tribute

Los Angles: Golf legend Tiger Woods offered his heartfelt gratitude to his fellow golfers for their tribute on Sunday during the World Golf Championships event in Florida.

McIlroy and Scheffler wear red in tribute to recovering Woods

Many golfers were spotted wearing Tiger's signature Sunday red and black during the final round of the WGC as a tribute to the 15-time major champion. Woods, who is the only man to clinch 82 PGA titles in the history of the sport, is known for wearing a red shirt and black trousers on Sundays.

Read More | Tiger Woods not facing reckless driving charge: Sheriff

"It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the TV and saw all the red shirts," Woods wrote on Twitter. "To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time."

After the conclusion of the event, rising star Collin Morikawa also thanked the 45-year-old, saying that "Tiger means everything to me."

"He had the crash and thankfully he's alright and hopefully he has a quick and great recovery, but I don't think we say thank you enough. "So, I want to say thank you to Tiger. Sometimes you lose people too early. Kobe, I lost my grandpa about a month ago, and you don't get to say thank you enough. "So thank you, guys."

After claiming the World Golf Championships title on Sunday, Morikawa joined Woods as the only two golfers to win a major championship and a World Golf Championship event before turning 25 years old.

Also Read: Still struggling to put pieces together: Tiger Woods

Last month, Woods was involved in a car crash in California and he is currently being treated at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old is being treated for a fractured right leg and a shattered ankle. The accident has also cast shadows on Tiger's historic career.