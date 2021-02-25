Watch: Thomas Bach confirms Brisbane as preferred bidder for 2032 Olympics

Switzerland: International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach confirmed Brisbane as the preferred bidder for the 2032 Olympics on Wednesday.

The decision by the IOC's executive board puts the Brisbane-based bid on a fast-track to victory 11 years ahead of the games and before several expected rival candidates have publicly developed their plans.

"Today we received a report by the future host commission for the games of the Olympiad. This commission recommended to the executive board to enter into a targeted dialogue with Brisbane 2032 and the Australian Olympic Committee for the games of the 35th Olympiad. The executive board has unanimously - after very intensive discussions - approved this recommendation," Bach said.

Bach also heavily criticised the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) and warned that weightlifting faces being removed from the Paris 2024 programme unless the IWF addresses governance concerns.

"We had also to note that many other requests for changes from the IOC (International Olympic Committee) from ITA (International Testing Agency) and from external experts have been ignored by IWF (International Weightlifting Federation) despite all the warnings we had issued. So there the EB (Executive Board) wants to be very clear by saying that if these concerns are not addressed in a satisfactory and timely way, the IOC EB will have to review the place of weightlifting on the programme of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 and future Olympic Games," Bach said.

Changes to the IWF's anti-doping rules were made without consultation with the IOC, weightlifting's main stakeholder, and without any announcement to the IWF's 192 member federations.