Women's Pro Golf Tour: Jahanvi grabs lead

Jaipur: Jahanvi Bakshi carded a one-under 69 on the opening day to take the lead in the sixth leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here on Wednesday.

Playing in windy conditions at the par 70 course, Jahanvi was steady with two birdies against one bogey while her younger sister Hitaashee shot one-over 71 to be tied second alongside Tvesa Malik and Amandeep Drall.

Gauri Karhade was tied fifth with Ridhima Dilawari at 72 as the back nine bit the players hard.

Shweta Mansingh (74) was seventh, while six players including Seher Atwal, Vani Kapoor, Avani Prashanth, Ananya Datar, Neha Tripathi and Nishna Patel were tied-eighth.

Jahanvi, who broke through for her maiden win last week, started from the more challenging back nine and began with five pars and a bogey to turn in one-over.

On the second nine, she avoided errors and birdied second and sixth for a day's work of 69.

Hitaashee, finishing 10 minutes before her sister, had four bogeys and just one birdie on her first nine, the back side of the course, but made up with birdies on sixth and eighth.

Hitaashee was joined by Tvesa who had two birdies but gave away those gains with a triple bogey on the Par-3 sixth.

Amandeep, starting from 10th, had just one birdie on second and later bogeyed 11th and 18th.

Vani had three bogeys in the first three holes and ended bogey-bogey. Her two birdies were cancelled out by two more bogeys as she ended a rough day with 75.

Seher suffered a triple bogey on the Par-5 eighth for her 75.

Once again Avani Prashanth (75), already a winner this season, was the leading amateur.