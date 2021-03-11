Wrestling: National selection trials for Asian Olympic qualifier on March 16

New Delhi: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will organise one-day national selection trials for the Asian Olympic qualifier at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex here on March 16. During this selection trial, top wrestlers of the country will be seen in action.

The continental championship will be held from April 9 to 18 at Almaty in Kazakhstan.

The trials will be held under the aegis of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) in Olympics and non-Olympic weight categories to select wrestlers for the Almaty competition. The participants will be given two kilograms of grace in each of the weight groups.

Former world bronze medallist Narsingh Yadav of Maharashtra and national champion Sandeep Singh from Punjab will battle it out for a place in the 74kg freestyle event.

Only one wrestler in each of the weight categories will be selected for the Tokyo Olympic qualification event.

In the Matteo Pellicone World Ranking Series held in Italy from March 4 to 7, Singh lost in the qualification round of the 74kg while Yadav performed better by advancing to the bronze medal bout.

The main attraction will be Satyawart Kadian in the 97kg freestyle and Sumit Malik in the 125kg section. In the 2019 Olympic qualification cycle, India's star wrestlers Bajrang Punia (65kg), Ravi Dahiya (57kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg) had earned quota places for Tokyo Olympics. In the women's group, only Vinesh Phogat (53kg) has qualified for the Olympics.

In the Greco Roman, Punjab's Gurpreet Singh will be one to watch out for in the 77kg.