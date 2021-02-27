Adelaide International Open: Iga Swiatek beats Belinda Bencic to lift the title

Adelaide: French Open champion Iga Swiatek beat Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-2 on Saturday to win the Adelaide International at Memorial Drive.

The 19-year-old Polish player did not drop a set in five matches and lost just 22 games all week.

After winning the title Swiatek said, "I want to thank you (the public) basically. I should do it in Polish because there are so many Polish people. Last but not least, I want to thank my family… my dad who is kind of a celebrity right now he is watching me live in the studio. (She speaks again in Polish to say hello to his dad)."

"And yeah, usually tennis is a little bit brutal because, you know, you can have a very good week and still end up losing and having the bitter feeling. I didn't manage to find a way today, but I think we had a great week and I really… I have to say I just really enjoyed playing here," she added.

Swiatek seized momentum midway through the first set. Leading 3-2, she broke Bencic's serve when the Swiss player double-faulted three times.