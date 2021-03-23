Del Potro to undergo another knee surgery

Buenos Aires: Juan Martin del Potro, 2009 US Open Champion, is set to undergo another knee operation later this week.

Potro, however, is hopeful of playing in the Tokyo Games later this year. Porto has not played competitive tennis since hurting his knee in the first round at Queen's Club in June 2019. The Argentine has already had three surgeries on the injury.

The 32-year-old confirmed the news about his surgery via a message on social media.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic pulls out of Miami Open due to COVID-19 restrictions

"We've tried conservative therapy but the pain is still there," Del Potro wrote. "(The doctor) knows I want to play tennis again and be able to play the Olympics, so we agreed that surgery should be done as soon as possible."

Potro, who won the 2009 US Open title by beating Swiss great Roger Federer, had many long-term injuries in his career and this is the fourth time that the 32-year-old has been sidelined for at least eight months.

Potro also revealed that he had considered retirement after the demise of his father in January.

"Of course, these last few weeks weren't easy for me. Everything's so hard since my father's passing," he said.

Read | Tennis' big four get criticised for deciding schedule, protecting rankings

"But also, I feel the strength he sends me from above. I had this day in which I woke up and called the doctor. I knew I had to try again. I hope I can overcome this painful situation. I won't stop trying."

The tennis tournament at the Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to start on July 24.

Del Potro won bronze at the 2012 London Olympics and then silver in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, losing the final to Andy Murray.