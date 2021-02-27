French veteran Gilles Simon taking a break from tennis tour

Paris: Gilles Simon will step away from the tennis tour for an undetermined period of time because he said his heart wasn't in it right now.

The 36-year-old Frenchman wrote on Twitter on Friday that mental health is also a concern.

"With my heart not being in it in terms of travelling and playing in these conditions, I, unfortunately, have to take a break in order to preserve myself mentally," Simon wrote.

"Hopefully my morale picks up as soon as possible."

Simon achieved a career-best ranking of sixth in 2009 but is currently ranked 68th. He won the last of his 14 career ATP titles in 2018.

He was routed 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 by Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round of the Australian Open this month.

Simon did not say whether he is considering retirement.