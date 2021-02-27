Paris: Gilles Simon will step away from the tennis tour for an undetermined period of time because he said his heart wasn't in it right now.
The 36-year-old Frenchman wrote on Twitter on Friday that mental health is also a concern.
"With my heart not being in it in terms of travelling and playing in these conditions, I, unfortunately, have to take a break in order to preserve myself mentally," Simon wrote.
Le cœur n’y étant plus du tout pour voyager et jouer dans ces conditions, je suis malheureusement obligé de faire une pause afin de me préserver mentalement. En espérant que le moral revienne le plus rapidement possible.— Gilles SIMON (@GillesSimon84) February 26, 2021
Merci à tous les fidèles pour votre soutien. À bientôt
"Hopefully my morale picks up as soon as possible."
Simon achieved a career-best ranking of sixth in 2009 but is currently ranked 68th. He won the last of his 14 career ATP titles in 2018.
He was routed 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 by Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round of the Australian Open this month.
Simon did not say whether he is considering retirement.