Medvedev seeks success in Miami a month after loss in Australian Open final

Florida: Daniil Medvedev says he is not feeling any increased pressure now that he is ranked No.2 in men's tennis, nor is he chasing the top spot.

"I know what I'm doing right and maybe what I'm doing wrong some times. So I know what I have to improve, I know what I have to play better or to try to play better because it's not always easy. So I don't feel a lot of pressure. I feel like I know what I'm doing and I know where I want to go," Medvedev said.

Fresh from capturing his 10th ATP title in Marseille, the Russian now has his eyes on the Miami Open, where he is the top seed.

"When you step on the court there is two people and a 50 per cent chance to win kind of, but I feel confident in my game. I know that when I feel good, I'm tough to beat and that's the most important. I've had two days of practice here and I feel great. You know I love this city. To be honest, the two times I've played, I lost one time against the finalist and one time against the winner, so we can consider it as a tough draw maybe and I'm not at the level I am now," he added.

Success in Florida may pave the way for further success in New York at the US Open later this year, where he reached the final in 2019.

"I feel like to be No.1 you will most probably need a grand slam because that's where all the points are, unless you, I don't know, make four finals and you win five Masters in a year. But it's a different story so I'm not looking for it at all. I always say the results, the ranking shows the result. The better results you're going to have in the year, especially in the biggest tournament, the better your ranking is going to be," Daniil concluded.

Medvedev admits, if he hopes to reach the World No.1 ranking, he will need to win a grand slam.