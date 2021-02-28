Muguruza's coach Martinez tests positive for COVID

Madrid: Former Wimbledon and Italian champion Conchita Martnez on Saturday revealed that she has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Martnez tested positive after her arrival in Qatar and she took to social media on Saturday to inform her fans that she is in quarantine at a hospital in Doha.

Martnez is the coach of former world No. 1 Garbien Muguruza, who is set to play at the Qatar Open from Monday.

The 48-year-old Martnez said she was experiencing "mild symptoms" of COVID-19.

"I hope that I can soon be back on this swing of the Middle East tournaments," Martnez wrote in Spanish. "For now, I will be working via video calls and connected online constantly with Garbie."

Martnez won Wimbledon in 1994 and helped Spain win five Fed Cups during the 1990s. She was elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame last year.