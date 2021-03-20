Novak Djokovic pulls out of Miami Open due to COVID-19 restrictions

Florida [US]: Six-time Miami Open champion Novak Djokovic has announced that he will not be participating in this year's tournament due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Serbian star joined Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in skipping the Miami Open which starts from March 22.

He cited coronavirus restrictions while announcing that he will miss the upcoming tournament.

"Dear fans, I'm very sorry to announce that this year I won't travel to Miami to compete. I decided to use this precious time at home to stay with my family. With all restrictions, I need to find balance in my time on tour and at home. I look forward to coming back next year!" Djokovic tweeted.

Earlier, three-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1, Andy Murray, was granted a wildcard into the 2021 Miami Open.

Murray, who last played the Miami Open in 2016, is a two-time champion of the event having won the title in 2009 and 2013. In addition, he reached the event final in 2012 and 2015.

Last month, Djokovic defeated Russia's Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 in the finals of the Australian Open 2021 at the Rod Laver Arena to clinch his 9th Australian title.

The Serbian Djokovic came out all guns blazing and it seemed as if he did not want to waste time in winning his 18th Grand Slam, but Medvedev eventually came back and the set was tied at 5-5. However, in the end, Djokovic showed his class to win the first set 7-5 in about 42 minutes.

The 33-year-old Djokovic made light work of Medvedev in the second set and the Serbian won the second set with ease and as a result, he was just one more set away from winning his ninth Australian Open title.

ANI